PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating online harm on social media platform X and will summon its representatives to seek clarification over the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate harmful content.

In a statement today, MCMC said it views seriously public complaints involving the misuse of AI on X, particularly the manipulation of images of women and children to produce obscene, highly offensive and harmful material.

“The creation or dissemination of such harmful content constitutes an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, which prohibits the misuse of network services or applications to transmit content that is obscene, indecent or grossly offensive,” it said.

MCMC said it will also initiate investigations against X users suspected of breaching the CMA.

The commission added that with the enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), all online platforms and licensed service providers are required to take preventive measures to curb the spread of harmful content, including obscene material and child sexual abuse material.

Although X is currently not a licensed service provider, MCMC stressed that the platform remains subject to Malaysia’s online safety standards and is responsible for preventing the dissemination of harmful content accessible in the country.

MCMC urged all platforms accessible in Malaysia to implement safeguards in line with local laws and online safety standards, particularly in relation to AI features, chatbots and image manipulation applications.

The public and affected victims are advised to report harmful content to the relevant platforms and lodge reports with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MCMC, including through the commission’s online complaints portal. — Bernama