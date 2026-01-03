KUCHING, Jan 3 — The body of a man, believed to be a murder victim, was found at a Chinese cemetery near Kota Sentosa today, while his son sustained serious injuries.

Both victims, who worked as grave builders, were discovered around noon, covered in blood and unconscious.

Members of the public who came across them immediately alerted the police.

The 67 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 33 year old son was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in critical condition.

Padawan District Police are investigating the case. — The Borneo Post