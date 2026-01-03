CARACAS, Jan 3 — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro today declared a state of an emergency over what his government called an “extremely serious military aggression” by the United States on the capital Caracas.

Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city, an AFP journalist reported.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” Maduro’s government said. — AFP