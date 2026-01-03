KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Changes or reforms to be undertaken must be carried out while still holding power, and not after no longer being in government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said past experience had shown that some leaders were vocal when no longer in power but failed to implement the necessary changes after being given the mandate as Prime Minister or minister, and such a situation should not be repeated.

“When they have power, they plunder wealth or do nothing. When they no longer have power, they complain every day,” he said in his speech at the ‘Hari Keluarga & Rapat Reformis Kebangsaan 2026’ event in Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, here today.

As for the Madani Government, he said reforms must be undertaken in a rational and wise manner through consultation and deliberation with the party leaders in it.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. — Bernama