GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — A real estate agent lost RM759,950 after falling victim to an online gambling investment scam.

Penang Police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the 64-year-old woman claimed to have received a WhatsApp message in mid-October from a man enquiring about domestic helpers, and she then gave him the contact of her friend offering the services.

“Subsequently, the man continued to be in touch with the victim and spoke about an online gambling investment called ‘Casino Marina Bay’, which promised lucrative returns within a short period based on the invested capital.

“The woman became interested and made her first investment, from which she received a profit of RM3,000.

“From November 26 to December 8 last year, she made 20 subsequent money transfers to eight bank accounts belonging to different companies, totalling RM759,950,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azizee said the woman realised she was duped when she did not receive the promised profits and was instead instructed to make additional payments, purportedly to facilitate the withdrawal of her earnings.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he added. — Bernama