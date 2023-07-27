KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, a businessman known for distributing Indian movies and organising performances by artists from India here, has been released on bail, according to reports.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), he was released on bail yesterday afternoon.

“Yes, he has been released,” the source close to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told FMT.

Malik is the founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies, which comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

He is known for engaging Tamil artistes from India to perform concerts in Malaysia.

On Tuesday, the MACC said they would reportedly question a former minister to help in the investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

He is said to have questionable funds amounting to RM500 million.