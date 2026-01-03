KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that, as of now, there are no reports of Malaysians affected following security incidents in Caracas, Venezuela, earlier Saturday.

In a media advisory, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments in Caracas.

“The Ministry is actively obtaining the latest updates to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians remain our utmost priority. We will continue to monitor developments and provide further updates if warranted,” it said.

Venezuela has announced a state of emergency following aerial strikes against the capital, Caracas, according to international media reports.

United States (US) President Donald Trump posted on the Truth Social platform that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, had been captured and flown out of the country following the US strike on Venezuela. — Bernama