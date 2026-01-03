SEPANG, Jan 3 — The relocation of scanning machines at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 departure gates Thursday has not only eased the flow of passengers but enhances detection of smuggled goods.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said passengers previously had to pass through two check points — at the link bridge and gate screening security — operated by the Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd Aviation Security (AVSEC).

“So, starting Thursday (January 1), passengers no longer have to go through a check at the link bridge, but they can go directly to the gate screening security handled by AVSEC for security checks before being allowed to depart, which indirectly saves time.

“If scanning or security checks detects anything suspicious, including drugs, currency, wildlife, financial instruments or contraband, passengers and their items will be handed to the Customs and related agencies for action under legal provisions,” she said after conducting an operations inspection with the media here yesterday.

Anis Rizana said the initiative was the result of close collaboration between the Customs Department and AVSEC, which saw the improvement of scanning and monitoring approaches based on risk assessment, intelligence, and trend analysis.

She said the effort has produced positive results, with cases of outbound drug smuggling showing a significant decline from December 2023 to December 2025, and the Customs Department also received a letter of appreciation from the South Korea Customs Service for the effectiveness of the measures taken to curb the smuggling of prohibited substances.

“Overall, these improvements not only contribute to security and legal compliance, but also ensure smoother and more orderly passenger movement, in line with the government’s efforts to make the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign a success and to provide a more comfortable travel experience for international tourists,” she said, adding that Customs officers previously stationed at the inspection area of the link bridge have been assigned to the Arrival Hall.

Meanwhile, KLIA Terminal 1 Operations General Manager Abd Hasman Abd Muhimin said more than 60 high-technology scanning machines have been installed at international departure gates at the airport.

“By shifting the inspection process to gate security screening, it helps reduce queuing time by between five and eight minutes during peak hours, thereby providing a better travel experience for passengers departing from KLIA Terminal 1,” he said. — Bernama