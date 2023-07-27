KUCHING, July 27 ― The Kuching district police have seized contraband cigarettes and alcoholic drinks worth RM100,000 during raids conducted on five premises on July 25.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the seized items consisted of 130 cartons of cigarettes and 195 boxes of alcoholic drinks.

“During the raids, we have also arrested five suspects consisting of a man and four women,” he said, adding that one of the female suspects is a foreigner.

He added that the suspects are currently under remand until July 30 for investigations under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The one-day operation was carried out by ten police personnel and an officer. ― Borneo Post