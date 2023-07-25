TAWAU, July 25 — A former Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) intelligence chief Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain, six policemen and a civilian today pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today to charges of murdering an e-hailing driver early this year.

The charges against Mat Zaki, policemen Rosdi Rastam, 44, Denis Ak Anit, 44, Fabian Ak Rungam, 43, Khairul Azman Bakar, 47, Mohd Azlan Sakaran, 39, and John Kennedy Sanggah, 44, as well as civilian Vivien Fabian, 34, was read before Judge Lim Hock Leng.

Rosdi, Denis, Fabian, Khairul Azman, Mohd Azlan and Vivien were jointly charged with murdering Nurman Bakaratu, 61, at an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas Batu 5, Tawau between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Jan 13.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code, provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

Meanwhile, John Kennedy was accused of murdering Nurman along with the five policemen and the civilian.

Mat Zaki, meanwhile, is facing two charges of abetment to kill Nurman with the six accused and jointly with John Kennedy under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 302 of the same Code.

The court fixed January 2 until April next year for trial.

On February 8, Rosdi, Denis, Fabian, Khairul Azman, Mohd Azlan and Vivien were charged at the Tawau Magistrates’ Court for murdering Nurman, while Mat Zaki was charged with abetting the murder.

John Kennedy, on the other hand, was initially a prosecution witness, but on April 11, he was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here with murdering the victim.

On July 7, Mat Zaki was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here with abetting John Kennedy to murder Nurman. — Bernama