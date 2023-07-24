KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that police are meticulously analysing fingerprints and other related evidence obtained from the bomb found under lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car last week to trace the suspects behind the heinous act.

Malay daily Harian Metro today reported that police are intensifying their search for the culprits responsible for placing a bomb under Siti Kasim’s car as it is suspected of being an assassination attempt.

“The discovery of the bomb object is a serious crime and the threat involved is like an attempted murder.

“Further investigations are being carried out by the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters,” he was quoted as saying.

Razarudin asserted that the police responded proactively to the investigation and were determined to prevent any reckless individuals from committing such criminal acts.

He also urged the public not to engage in speculations or discussions that could potentially hinder the ongoing investigation.

On July 21, it was reported that Brickfields District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor confirmed that two objects found under the car of Siti Kasim were an improvised explosive device (IED) — a term commonly used to refer to bombs.

He was reported to have said that it was based on an investigation carried out by the Bomb Disposal Unit.

According to the news portal, last Friday, Siti Kasim claimed in a Facebook live broadcast that an object resembling a bomb had been placed in her car.

Siti Kasim said she noticed the object placed on the tire when she sent her vehicle to the service centre at 12 noon at Jalan Maarof at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.