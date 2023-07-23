PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is conducting an internal investigation into the crash of its Agusta AW189 helicopter at the apron of UniKL MIAT hangar near Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang yesterday.

JBPM said that it would take follow-up actions in accordance with the findings and instructions as well as current procedures in force.

“Currently, the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (an agency under the Ministry of Transport) is also conducting a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the incident,” it said in a statement today.

According to JBPM, the aircraft was reported to have been set to undergo engine ground run at 11.40am after going through the periodic maintenance process set by the manufacturer in the maintenance programme.

“The weather conditions at the time of the incident were reported to be cloudy, without any obstacles at the scene,” he added.

Three JBPM personnel were on board when the crash occurred. They were Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman (aircraft commander), Che Muhammad Azlan Che Mohammad (pilot) and Fua’ad Jamaluddin (air- quartermaster).

Four maintenance crew members from Galaxy Aerospace Sdn. Bhd. namely Muhammad Mohd Taib (chief engineer), Ahmad Zhafri Mohd Nor (avionics engineer), Mohammad Zhafir Mohammad (intern) and Ryan Xavier Julius (intern) were also on board.

According to JBPM, all the crew involved have received initial treatment and examination at the scene by a medical team from Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang and the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

“The victims were reported not to have suffered any injuries except for a maintenance crew who complained of back pain and was instructed to do further examination at the health clinic and after doing so, he was allowed to go home and was reported safe,” said JBPM. — Bernama