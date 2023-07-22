KUCHING, July 22 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg pledged that the Sarawak government will continue its efforts to restore the state’s rights which have eroded over the years.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said Sarawak’s rights granted under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) ought to be respected and strengthened.

“I would like to thank the leadership of the unity government which recently agreed to return 52 land lots that are under-developed to the state government, including the General Post Office building,” he said at the Sarawak Day 2023 celebration held at Padang Merdeka here today.

Abang Johari said that under the previous devolution process, Sarawak had been authorised to implement projects worth RM50 million and below through the Technical Department. These projects come under the state’s Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department. — Borneo Post Online