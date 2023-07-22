KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the royal commissioning parade and presentation of appointment letters to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Cadet Officers at the Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi here.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Deputy Chief of Navy Vice-Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali were also present.

A total 228 cadet officers who had completed their Bachelors degrees at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) were commissioned at the ceremony.

They are 136 cadet officers from the Malaysian Army and 46 cadet officers from the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Navy respectively.

Second Lieutenant Mohamad Norizzaini Norizam was named the Best Overall Cadet Officer at the ceremony. — Bernama