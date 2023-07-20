TUMPAT, July 20 — Kelantan PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yakob has reminded party leaders and supporters to behave professionally and steer clear of provocations and disputes during the state election period.

He said vandalism against party banners and flags was considered acts of sabotage aimed at setting parties into disputes.

“Such issues should be handled in a professional manner and with full responsibility to prevent our party members and machinery from getting involved in worse matters which would be detrimental to the party.

“Sabotage is not right because in party politics and democracy, we need to respect each other. Such acts might be sabotage aimed at getting us into confrontations,” he told reporters after opening the Smart Nego Centre at Wisma Purnama here today.

Media reports today quoted Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun as saying police had received two reports on vandalism involving party banners and flags since Saturday in Tumpat and Kuala Krai, and detected four similar cases in Kota Baru. — Bernama