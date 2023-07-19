KUALA TERENGGANU, July 19 — Terengganu Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) intends to contest three state seats namely, Tepuh, Batu Buruk and Ru Rendang in the state elections next month.

Its secretary Muzahar Hitam said the decision was made following a meeting between the Amanah Nasional and state Amanah Election Committee, yesterday.

“Based on the meeting, state Amanah is also ready to contest the Bandar state seat to help Barisan Nasional (BN) win the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat,” he said in a statement today.

He said several state seats are still in the final discussion between the party’s top leaders.

In the 14th General Election (GE14) PAS candidates won these three seats. These incumbents retained their victory from GE13.

In GE14, Hishamuddin Abdul Karim won the Tepuh state seat with a majority of 2,717 votes, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi secured the Batu Buruk seat (a majority of 5,288 votes) and caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar won the Ru Rendang seat with a majority of 6,028 votes.

PAS also won the Bandar seat through Ahmad Shah Muhamed with a majority of 2,091 votes.

The elections in six states, namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with Terengganu also scheduled to hold the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on the same date. — Bernama