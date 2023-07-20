GOMBAK, July 20 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) along with Barisan Nasional (BN) will be contesting state assembly seats in Gombak, Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, who is also the caretaker Selangor menteri besar, called for PH supporters to forget about the past rivalry with BN in order to work together for the greater good, he said at the unity government election machinery launch in Hulu Kelang held in Taman Melawati last night.

“Ensure that PH wins in Hulu Kelang. Can or not?

“Ensure that our friends BN win in Gombak Setia. Can or not?” he said to a crowd of around 300 people who were present for the event.

When asked about the candidates who will be contesting in Hulu Kelang, he said that he did not have the right to make the announcement as it belonged to the candidate’s party president.

“The (announcement for the) candidate is not my right, it is the president’s right,” he said, indicating Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who was beside him.

Amirudin said that Amanah was not going to make the announcement just yet, and it was the same for its coalition partners PKR and DAP.

But BN will make its announcements of its candidates on the 21st of this month, he added.

He also said that the unity government were in the final stages of preparation heading to the elections which will be held in six states next month.

Preparations for many of the seats have been completed thus far, he added.

On Tuesday, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke reportedly confirmed that Umno had asked for PH to give way in some Selangor state seats during allocation talks.

Nomination day falls on July 29 in the six state elections in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, followed by a 14-day campaign period before votes are cast on August 12.