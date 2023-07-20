KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― A total of 16,518 of the 25,482 index crime cases reported in the country in the first half of this year have been solved, giving a success rate of 64.8 per cent, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said this rate of solving index crime cases was higher than the targeted 45 per cent.

He said index crime cases from January to June this year also showed a drop of 1.1 per cent compared to the 25,774 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“A total of 56,677 investigation papers were opened from January 1 to June 30 this year, involving index and non-index crimes. During the same period, 31,014 charges were made, giving 54.72 per cent (prosecution).

“We weathered the challenges of the first six months of 2023 and have entered the second half. My hope is that the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) momentum of excellence will be intensified in order to score more episodes of success,” he added.

He said this in his speech at the IGP July 2023 monthly assembly organised by the Criminal Investigation Department in Bukit Aman here today.

On the six state elections to be held on August 12, Razarudin said police personnel were all set for election duties in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

“When discharging the duties entrusted to us, we should also give priority to our own health and safety. The leadership of the police force will strive to ensure that the welfare of PDRM personnel continues to be safeguarded during the election period.

“All personnel are reminded to always be professional and rational when carrying out their duties in the field, as well as to control their emotions when faced with any incidents of provocation,” he added. ― Bernama