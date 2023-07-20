PORT KLANG, July 20 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle four containers of cigarettes and alcohol, comprising a haul worth RM3.91 million, at West Port and North Port here in May and June.

JKDM Central Zone Enforcement Operations director Wong Pun Sian said based on investigations, the three containers filled with over 4.1 million cigarettes and some other merchandise were detected in West Port and had been declared as “consolidated cargo” and “kitchenware”.

“The investigation also found that the containers were from neighbouring countries and East Asia. All the cigarettes were to be smuggled into Australia and were on transit here (West Port),” Wong said in a press conference at Wisma Kastum in Pulau Indah, near here, today.

He also said his team also detected 21,840 litres of alcohol placed in a container at North Port on June 15.

“The contents of the container had been declared as ‘wet tissues’ to avoid being detected by JKDM.

“Both cases are being investigated in accordance with Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967,” he added. — Bernama