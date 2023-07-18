KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conducted spot checks on two schools today while attending a programme in Sekinchan, Selangor.

The two schools are Sekolah Rendah Agama Ehyaul Falah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Makmur located in the Sungai Besar parliamentary constituency.

“I came to the two schools to see how the children are coping in their studies, to appreciate knowledge and offer my respect to the teachers,” said the prime minister in post on Facebook today.

Anwar said that before returning he had the opportunity to check the school toilets to observe how cleanliness was being maintained and whether basic needs and facilities were functional and sufficient.

“I am very hopeful that these children will study hard, respect their teachers and keep their school clean,” he said.

Last month the prime minister raised the issue of dirty school toilets which he described as a never-ending problem.

Anwar said he was aware of the conditions of school toilets, which were mostly damaged and dirty and yet these basic facilities remained neglected, with those responsible not maintaining them to the extent that students do not use the toilet during school hours.

The prime minister was also reported to have instructed Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to look into the matter.

He also said students need to be educated on aspects of hygiene, including being trained to clean toilets as one of the aspects of learning, and that this needs to be implemented regardless of their parents’ status or position. — Bernama