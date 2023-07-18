KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The RM110 million allocation announced by the unity government for the maintenance and repair of dilapidated buildings and army personnel homes has been lauded and is said to be proof of the government’s concern over the needs and well-being of military personnel.

Major Muhammad Afifi Azham Mohd, a resident at the military personnel housing in Jalan U-Thant here said the allocation was important to ensure their well-being as well as the safety of their family members while they are carrying out their duty to protect the country.

“Most housing quarters are affected by the same issues such as decay, leaks and water supply problem... I sincerely hope that the allocation given will be used as best as possible...to repair the quarters,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohammad Nazri, who is residing at the Desa Wangsa Keramat army housing, here said the allocation should be spent wisely to avoid wastage, adding that he hoped the allocation could resolve the issue of lift breakdowns which is a common problem at military residential premises.

Meanwhile, the head of the Temenggor branch of the Veterans’ Association of Malaysian Armed Forces in Perak, Major (R) Jumaat Jali praised the government for providing the allocation, describing it as ‘timely’ and ‘an appreciation of the services of military veterans who had previously sacrificed for the country’.

“We thank the government, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for the announcement involving us, the veterans... it is an honour to the military veterans and appreciation for our services and sacrifices to the country,” he said when contacted today.

Anwar had recently announced an allocation of more than RM200 million, with RM110 million each to repair and maintain armed forces housing and an additional RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), including the police force.

More than RM500 million of allocation was announced under Budget 2023 for the maintenance of the armed forces family homes and rehabilitation of residential quarters and institutions under KDN.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat expressed thanks for the additional allocation, adding that the Johor Police Contingent has been asked to submit suggestions for repair works involving the contingent to Bukit Aman.

“Johor police are happy with the announcement and will optimise the allocation given to repair the damages at the residential quarters as well as the offices,” he said.

Inspector Hanek Mohd Hamzah Ismail of Setiu, Terengganu also thanked the Prime Minister for his concern, saying that the police force ‘needs to have the best equipment and infrastructure to maintain the security of the country and communities.’

A General Operations Force (GOF) member in Kedah, Aqil Badrishah, 31, said the announcement showed that the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister was determined to fulfil the needs of police personnel, adding that he hoped that the allocation could also be used to improve GOF control posts. — Bernama