KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Ensuring the survival of farmers and fishermen is the government’s priority in addition to initiating efforts that have a major impact and provide the best benefits, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said this was something that, by right, should be discussed by all parties at a time the country is forced to ensure endless bouts of ‘hate politics’.

“It is the government’s commitment that farmers and fishermen are protected in the best way possible,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

The prime minister said he has listed a number of important initiatives to ensure the welfare of farmers and fishermen is protected, among them by channeling subsidies and incentives for the padi industry amounting to RM1.62 billion.

“... (by) providing a cash contribution of RM200 per month for a period of three months or a season to 240,000 farmers with an allocation of RM228 million, continuing the Fishermen’s Subsistence Allowance (ESHN) at a rate of RM300 per month and others,” he said.

Anwar said the Unity Government has allocated RM5.39 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for this year, which is an increase of 12.06 per cent compared to RM4.81 billion in 2022. — Bernama