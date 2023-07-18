MUKAH, July 18 — More than 200 doctors offered contract positions to serve in Sarawak have either turned down the offer or failed to report to work, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni revealed.

He said they were among the 800 doctors who had been offered contract positions by the Ministry of Health, and urged the holdouts to accept their posting in the state.

“I am asking the more than 200 doctors who have been offered contract positions to accept the offer or report for duty to their assigned work stations in Sarawak,” he told a press conference after a working visit to Mukah Hospital today.

Lukanisman said it is public knowledge that the state lacks sufficient medical officers and health facilities.

In line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963, he said Sarawak has its own ‘health wish list’ — among them is for nine districts in the state to be equipped with Type 3 health clinics.

A Type 3 health clinic is defined as a clinic with around 300 to 500 patient attendances per day. Managed by medical officers, the clinic provides general outpatient, maternal and child, dental and rehabilitation care services.

It is also equipped with laboratory and radiological services.

“This is a continuous effort that will take a little time, and is placed under the 13th and 14th Malaysia Plans,” the deputy minister added.

On his working visit to Mukah Hospital, Lukanisman said the hospital faces several issues, including sub-par staff living quarters, shortage of medical officers, and a general lack of facilities.

“Hospital staff including its officers should have a comfortable living quarters in order for them to provide optimal service to the patients,” he pointed out.

Lukanisman, who is Sibuti MP, had earlier visited the Kuala Balingian health clinic, Balingian health clinic and Mukah community clinic.

Accompanying him on his working visits were Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Chu Huck, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, and Mukah Health Officer Huzaimah Husin. — Borneo Post