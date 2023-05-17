KANGAR, May 17 — The Perlis government has given an assurance that there will be sufficient water supply for its people even though the whole country is currently facing a hot spell.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the water level at the Timah Tasoh Dam is enough to meet Perlis folks’ current needs.

“I understand the water supply in the Timah Tasoh Dam is able to provide for the needs of the people for another two months even if the hot spell continues,” he told reporters today.

Mohd Shukri said this after officiating the People’s Programme in conjunction with the 80th birthday of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad here.

Among the sports activities organised during the programme are ‘sepak regu’ and penalty shootouts.

Mohd Shukri advised the public to drink a lot of water and avoid exposure to heat for too long to maintain their health.

“I urge farmers not to be under the sun for too long, and this applies to everyone in the state,” he said.

When asked about the action that the state government would take if the federal government declares an emergency due to the heat wave, Mohd Shukri said the state government through Syarikat Air Perlis is conducting research on the need to install tube wells for the needs of the people.

“We will install tube wells close to the road to make it easier for the people to get their water supply. The number of tube wells and their locations are still being studied,” he added. — Bernama