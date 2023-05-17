PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The Langkawi airspace will be closed from tomorrow until May 27 as published in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) Supplement in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima ‘23), said the chief executive officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Norazman Mahmud.

Also prohibited during this period is the operation of drones to avoid any untoward incidents, especially involving the safety and security of the public and aircraft currently operating in the Langkawi airspace, he said.

“The use of drones without approval can disrupt training and air shows throughout the organisation of Lima ‘23,” he said in a statement today.

Any aviation activity including the operation of drone that may pose a danger to the public or property is subject to Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 [Act 3], Regulation 98 and Regulation 140-144 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs), he said.

The Lima ‘23 exhibition will last for five days starting May 23, with more than 600 companies from 60 countries expected to participate.

The last time Lima was held was in 2019 and was not held in 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the world at that time. — Bernama