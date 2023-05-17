ALOR SETAR, May 17 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has identified three areas for monitoring the prices of goods and services during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (Lima’23) which will take place from May 23-27.

Kedah KPDN director Affendi Rajini Kanth said monitoring through ‘Op 516’ were being carried out at business outlets around Chenang Beach, Kuah and Padang Matsirat, which started yesterday until Lima’23 ends.

“We mobilised 40 officers who were divided into six duty teams according to the schedule. This operation includes supplies, businesses (like car rentals), hotels, weighing and services...they (KPDN officials) will reside in Langkawi to check supplies and sales.

“We have placed our officers in these three areas all the time, they don’t wear uniforms and are everywhere like ordinary people,” he said at the Kedah KPDN National Assembly here today.

Therefore, he reminded industry players and service operators not to raise prices arbitrarily to ensure the comfort of visitors on the resort island during the prestigious exhibition.

According to him, strict action will be imposed on traders who default including under the Price Control and Anti-Profitability Act 2011 and the Supply Control Act 1961.

“Action will vary depending on the offence, but it will have a punitive effect on traders and entrepreneurs who take advantage during Lima’23,” he said. — Bernama