ALOR SETAR, May 17 — A total of 61 drug abuse suspects were arrested in two special operations carried out by police to ensure the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (Lima’23) runs smoothly and safely.

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the suspects comprised 59 men and two women aged between 24 and 56 years.

“The Kedah contingent Narcotics Crime Investigation Department together with the Langkawi Narcotics Crime Investigation Division conducted two Langkawi Special Screening Ops — Lima’23 on May 6-7 and May 14 until yesterday — to combat drug abuse in Langkawi.

“In the two operations, the total number of cases recorded was 45, with 61 arrests involving various offences. The most common offences were under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which accounted for 17 cases,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, police are taking security issues seriously and efforts to check drug abuse will continue to ensure Lima’23 could proceed smoothly.

“Other operations will continue to be carried out throughout the year in an effort to combat drug distribution and abuse. The community should continue to cooperate and channel information so that action can be taken,” he said. — Bernama