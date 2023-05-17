KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman has confirmed to Malay Mail that a fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall this morning.

“The fire involves a TNB transformer room. We will be releasing a statement shortly,” he said in a brief reply via WhatsApp.

This came after reports emerged on social media of a fire at the popular mall.

Videos shared on Twitter appeared to show black smoke billowing from the wing that faces Taman Seputeh.

Oh my. Anyone knows anything abt a fire at Midvalley? pic.twitter.com/v3jxgxcuLk — Qistina (@tnqistina) May 17, 2023

An eyewitness who was driving by confirmed the incident to Malay Mail.

“I passed it just now, and Bomba could be seen hard at work spraying the side of the building,” the eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous said.

Based on a TikTok livestream shared by user @rozeddie, firefighters appeared to have brought the blaze under control at noon.