PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — Starting today, the online appointment system through the MySejahtera application at primary health facilities of the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been extended to dental health services.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said through the initiative, the public can book dental health check-up services and plan visits to dental health facilities according to a suited time.

He said the new MySejahtera appointment system offers dental health check-up appointments through the Outpatient Service.

“This expansion will improve the efficiency of the delivery of dental services and ease of access to the dental clinics,” he said, adding that the ‘walk-in’ method is still continuing.

He said the customer will be given an examination, consultation or dental treatment at the first appointment and if follow-up treatment is required, the setting of the next appointment will be arranged.

For dental emergencies such as toothache or injury to facial tissue or teeth, members of the public can go directly to any nearby dental clinic to get emergency treatment without having to book an appointment, he said.

He noted that the digitalisation of the dental health service appointment system through MySejahtera has the potential to increase the efficiency of the national dental health care service system as well as the health level of customers, in addition to strengthening self-care and dental health level screening as a measure for early disease detection and dental disease prevention.

According to him, the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019 found that 15 per cent of the Malaysian population had never had a dental check-up with a dental practitioner in their lifetime, while 50 per cent only had their last dental check-up more than two years back. — Bernama