KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) was awarded an RM4,992,659 grant from the Health Ministry to continue its HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C prevention effort nationwide.

The grant was presented during the MAF Hari Raya open house celebration yesterday to honour and recognise community members living with HIV in conjunction with the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

The mock cheque was presented by health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli to MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzama, patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and the Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) president Assoc Prof Dr Raja Iskandar Shah Raja Azwa.

Earlier, the ministry also provided MAC with an advance fund of RM2,007,341.

The funds for MAF and MAC came after MOH allocated RM7 million to finance healthcare service packages for key populations in 45 locations nationwide under the Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations (DHSKP) modality.

The DHSKP programme also received support from Karex Berhad, which donated 700,000 condoms worth RM1.05 million to MAF and MOH.

Dr Adeeba expressed her profound gratitude to individuals and grassroots HIV/AIDS organisations for their unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of people living with HIV (PLHIV) for over three decades.

“MAF is very proud to be able to serve and continue to support these unsung heroes, and as a sign of our appreciation, we dedicate our anniversary celebration to them.”

The infectious disease expert also emphasised the importance of treatment in achieving the goal of ending AIDS.

“We can end AIDS in this generation if we are committed to the 95-95-95 target, which is for 95 per cent of PLHIV to undergo screening, 95 per cent of those diagnosed positive to receive antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those receiving treatment to achieve undetectable levels of the virus.”

Dr Adeeba also paid a special tribute to MAF founder and HIV/AIDS activist Marina for her remarkable contributions to increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS and advocating for the rights of PLHIV.

Dr Norhayati, who represented Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, highlighted the notion of collective responsibility and underscored the critical role of both MAF and the corporate sector in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“MOH highly appreciates MAF’s efforts to diversify resources to support HIV and AIDS programmes — not as competitors, but as complements to the government’s efforts to more effectively and holistically address this epidemic.”

She noted that the role of MAF as a platform for local corporate sectors to participate in the agenda to end AIDS is crucial.

“The more visible involvement of the corporate sector can have a huge impact on efforts to eradicate stigma and discrimination against PLHIV.”

Yayasan Sime Darby, Sunway Group, Petronas Foundation and contributions from several individuals supported the anniversary celebration.