SERDANG, May 15 — Four local men were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which saw a man gun down to death around Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, here, last Thursday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said all the arrested suspects, aged between 30 and 40, would be remanded until May 18, to assist in investigations.

He said police have classified the case as murder and the motive for the murder was believed to be related to gangsterism and revenge.

“Initial investigations revealed that the 31-year-old victim had a number of criminal records and was involved in gangsterism activities.

“We are still investigating and our focus is on gangsterism activities that the victim may have been involved in,” he told reporters after officiating the Seri Kembangan Police Station Multipurpose Hall at the Seri Kembangan Police Station, Serdang here, today.

In a separate incident, an elderly man in his 70s was found dead inside a car in Selayang, five days ago. According to Hussein, the motive for the incident is believed to be due to debts owed to the suspect who was later arrested in connection with the incident.

“The suspect owes the deceased money. They know each other and live nearby. The suspect is also said to have often borrowed money from the deceased for the suspect’s small jewellery business.

“Before that, the suspect borrowed RM3,000. On the day of the incident, the suspect met the victim and it is believed that there was a disagreement between the duo that led to the suspect stabbing the victim with a fork,” he said.

Police later arrested a man to assist in investigations into the murder of the elderly man whose body was found in a pool of blood inside a car that was parked in an open area in front of a Selayang shopping mall along Jalan Selayang Baru. — Bernama