JOHOR BARU, April 22 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah received two Singapore cabinet ministers in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilftri at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

According to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the two ministers were Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu, and Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng.

Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Baru, Jeevan Singh and his wife, Sima Aghazadeh accompanied the two ministers on their visit, which is part of the neighbouring republic’s longstanding tradition symbolising the continued warm ties between Singapore and Johor.

Also present were the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam; Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and husband, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah; and their Majesty’s other children Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj, Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj.

The guests were also feted to lunch hosted by their Majesties and the Johor royal family. — Bernama