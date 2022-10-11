Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the special state assembly sitting on Thursday will continue as scheduled to discuss the proposed amendment to the State Constitution or the anti-party hopping enactment so as to be compatible with the amendment made to the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PADANG BESAR, Oct 11 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man will propose the date and seek the consent of Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly soon.

“I will propose a suitable date so that the state election can be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election (GE15),” Azlan told reporters when met after handing over the rubber plantation land title documents to 447 Felda Chuping settlers here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament after getting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to make way for GE15.

Ismail Sabri also urged heads of governments other than Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka, and Johor to seek the consent of their respective rulers and governors to dissolve their legislative assemblies to enable the state elections to be held simultaneously with the general election.

Meanwhile, Azlan said the special state assembly sitting on Thursday will continue as scheduled to discuss the proposed amendment to the State Constitution or the anti-party hopping enactment so as to be compatible with the amendment made to the Federal Constitution.

“The special state assembly sitting must be held to avoid legal disputes,” he said, hoping that the amendment will be passed and enforced on all elected representatives in the GE15.

Meanwhile, Azlan, who is also the Perlis Umno Liaison chairman said the list of Umno candidates from the state had been submitted to the party leadership for consideration.

“We have submitted five names for each parliamentary and state seat,” he said, adding that the list comprises old and new faces, as well as among youths.

Asked if the names of Arau and Padang Besar MPs Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, respectively, were included in the list, Azlan said: “The names of all incumbents are listed, along with the other four or five candidates.” — Bernama