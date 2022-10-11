Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari leaves the palace grounds after meeting with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam, October 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today confirmed there will be no state election this year.

He said state Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had given his royal consent for the state legislative assembly to continue operating as is instead of going for a dissolution similar to Parliament.

Amirudin said he had an audience with the Sultan at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam earlier today, and presented his state administration’s preparation for possible floods in Selangor.

He added that he also informed the Sultan that the state government was preparing to table its Budget 2023 in the state legislative assembly this year, which would take into account post Covid-19 economic recovery efforts and public social welfare.

“DYMM Tuanku is pleased that the administration continue to focus its efforts to ensure the wellbeing of Selangor residents,” Amirudin said in his statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament to pave the way for an early GE15 that must be held 60 days from now, ignoring appeals from the federal Opposition bloc as well as lawmakers from his own party not to hold the poll until next year as the country braces for the annual monsoon floods.