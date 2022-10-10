KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — Papar is the latest district in Sabah to open a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) when nine people from two families were placed there, making it a total of 88 people from 16 families evacuated due to floods as of 8pm today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said in a statement that the flood victims in Papar were moved to the PPS at the Kompleks Latihan dan Pemulihan Orang Kurang Upaya, which opened at 6pm today.

It said that the number of flood victims in the other two districts remained the same as earlier today, with 53 people from nine families at the PPS in Dewan PPR Sri Keramat, Putatan, and 26 people from five families at the PPS in Dewan Kebudayaan in Penampang.

It added that a landslide was reported in Kampung Kiranggu, Inanam here at about 1pm today and an inspection at the scene found three vehicles submerged in the rubble.

“The inspection also found that the main road to the area is completely impassable while a house, occupied by nine people, is at risk because it is close to rubble, besides being located on a 70-metre-high hillside,” it said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the operation was suspended at 6.30pm after assistance was provided to those involved. — Bernama