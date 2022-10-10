File picture of a man wading through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — A total of 70 people from 14 families in Sabah are now seeking shelter in two relief centers (PPS) after floods hit Penampang and Putatan districts.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said a PPS was opened this morning at the Sri Keramat PPR Hall in Putatan, with 53 people from nine families placed there.

It said the flood evacuees at the Penampang Cultural Hall PPS, meanwhile, dropped from 43 people from 13 families to 26 people from five families at 8am today.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Railway Department in a statement said rail services from Sembulan to Beaufort, which were canceled yesterday, will be resumed at 5.30pm today.

Services were canceled after the tracks at Batu 11 near here were inundated with flood waters following continuous heavy rain, which also caused flooding in the Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Penampang districts. — Bernama