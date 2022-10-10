Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that he has instructed all local authorities and disaster relief committees to handle and assess damages caused by flooding, which inundated several parts of Kota Kinabalu and its outskirts yesterday. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor wants all relevant parties to go to the ground to assess the situation caused by the flood in the state and its effect on the people involved.

Hajiji said that he has instructed all local authorities and disaster relief committees to handle and assess damages caused by flooding, which inundated several parts of Kota Kinabalu and its outskirts yesterday.

“All district disaster management committees have been instructed to be on alert to brace for bad weather that will possibly cause more floods, and caution the people to be extra vigilant,” he said in a statement here today.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat today, a total of 79 people from 14 families in Sabah are now seeking shelter in two temporary relief centres (PPS) after floods hit Penampang and Putatan districts.

Continuous heavy rain yesterday evening caused several locations around the west coast of Sabah, especially in the Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Penampang districts, to be flooded. — Bernama