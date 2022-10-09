KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — DAPs Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu has said that he will quit the party soon.

This comes after several controversial incidents that irked the ire of his party colleagues.

According to English daily The Star, Liu confirmed he was quitting but did not reveal when he would do so.

"I have to, I have no choice. I will be quitting the party soon and will be issuing a statement about it," he was quoted saying.

In April, DAP MP Hannah Yeoh slammed the party’s central committee member for the his racial remarks that she said painted DAP in a bad light.

The Segambut MP said that Liu’s views that DAP should not position itself as “non-Chinese” contradicted his concurrent statement that it is a party for all Malaysians.

Previously in 2019, DAPs secretary-general Anthony Loke referred Liu to the disciplinary committee following his suggestion that DAP, PKR, Warisan and UPKO could form the government without Bersatu.