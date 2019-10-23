Loke to sic DAP disciplinary board on Ronnie Liu

Transport Minister Anthony Loke gives a speech during the launch of the Port Klang Free Zone Transformation Master Plan in Port Klang October 23,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Oct 23 — The DAP disciplinary committee will call up Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu over his statement critical of Pakatan Harapan ally Bersatu, Anthony Loke said today.

Speaking to the press after launching the Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) Transformation Master Plan, the DAP national organising secretary also disavowed Liu’s suggestion that his party, PKR, Warisan and UPKO could form the government without Bersatu.

“Ronnie Liu’s statement is a personal statement and it is an irresponsible statement. It does not reflect DAP’s stance. It is a statement that should never have been uttered by any DAP or Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“PH was formed by four parties — Bersatu, Amanah, DAP and PKR — and we won the 14th General Election through the mandate of the people. No PH leader, including those from DAP can question this.

“So Ronnie Liu’s statement is seen by the party’s leadership as an act of sabotage and we find it a serious matter. As National Organising secretary I will refer him to DAP’s Disciplinary Committee,” said Loke who is also the transport minister.

Loke added that he will refer Liu to the committee immediately as he considered the latter’s actions to be destabilising to the ruling coalition and potentially harmful to the alliance.

On October 21, Liu wrote an opinion piece calling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a “paper tiger” and added that Bersatu would be the biggest loser in the event of a snap election as the other coalition partners could forego the party.

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman warned today that his movement would openly attack DAP and its leaders unless they took action against Liu over this.

When asked what action will be taken against Liu, Loke said this was up to the disciplinary committee.