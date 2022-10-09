DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that he was on his way back to Kuala Lumpur, after wrapping his tour of four northern states, to prepare for ‘the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow’. — Picture via Facebook/Anthony Loke Siew Fook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke tonight appeared to lend credence to mounting speculation that the general election is imminent.

In a Facebook post, the Seremban MP said that he was on his way back to Kuala Lumpur, after wrapping his tour of four northern states, to prepare for “the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow”.

Several media outlets reported this evening, citing unnamed sources, that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be making a special announcement tomorrow.

“I hope this tour and the message delivered can inject the spirit of the struggle into DAP members and our supporters.

“Now I am on my way back to KL to prepare for the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow,” Loke said in the Facebook post.

Earlier today, rumours surfaced, which were subsequently picked up by some media, that the prime minister was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, immediately after the national Maulidur Rasul celebration at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here, where he received His Majesty’s consent to dissolve Parliament.

Meanwhile, Malay Mail reported that Umno is expected to call a special supreme council meeting tomorrow night, after the party’s political bureau meeting.