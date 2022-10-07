Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said individuals wishing to transfer their deed of assignment to their family members will only now need to pay a fixed rate of RM10 stamp duty next year onwards.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Individuals wishing to transfer their deed of assignment to their family members will only now need to pay a fixed rate of RM10 stamp duty next year onwards, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

In unveiling Budget 2023, Tengku Zafrul said the new policy would be enforced on any deed of assignment transfers between family members of the same household.

At present, transfers of property made between spouses are fully exempt from stamp duty whereas transfers between parents and children where the recipient is a Malaysian citizen is 50 per cent exempt from stamp duty.

Gifts between grandparents and grandchildren are not exempt from stamp duty and gifts between other family members are not exempt from stamp duty either.

