Government servants watch Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaking during the tabling of Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat, October 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors would be able to make voluntary contributions up to RM100,000 yearly in addition to their statutory savings, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said during the unveiling of Budget 2023 today.

The new limit is a step up from the existing RM60,000 ceiling.

