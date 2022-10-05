Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said it included procurement of special equipment worth RM10 million, communication equipment (RM7 million), special operation vehicles (RM2.8 million) and weaponry (RM1.9 million), among others. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Economic Planning Unit has approved an allocation of RM21.8 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the procurement of equipment for the Defence Special Forces Operations Division (BOPKP).

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said it included procurement of special equipment worth RM10 million, communication equipment (RM7 million), special operation vehicles (RM2.8 million) and weaponry (RM1.9 million), among others.

“After almost two years of its full operations that started in Oct 2020, today’s visit is important for me to know the division’s latest development, particularly in terms of preparedness,” he told reporters after witnessing the demonstration of the BOPKP preparedness capability at the Practical Shooting Range, Sungai Besi Camp, here, today.

According to Hishammuddin, BOPKP is a special task force comprising the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces that can be quickly deployed to fight terrorism and tackle crises in any form that may threaten national security.

He said it consisted of staff members, combat teams and combat support teams acting as the first responder groups during incidences of terrorism and crises.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the ministry is looking at increasing BOPKP’s capabilities in line with the current threats, stressing that he would not compromise on the country’s preparedness and security.

“So, I have instructed the Defence Ministry’s secretary-general (Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz) and the Defence Force chief (General Tan Sri Affendi Buang) to carry out close monitoring to ensure that the planned procurement is implemented following the MAF requirements, especially BOPKP’s,” he added. — Bernama