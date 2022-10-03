The first suspect is escorted by police at the courthouse. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 3 — A 45-year-old man, who allegedly sold his 10-year-old daughter to a friend for sexual activities, has been further remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation.

The father, who is now the first suspect, was previously remanded for five days from September 28.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar extended the remand order until October 10.

The second suspect, 44, who was allegedly involved in this case has been remanded from September 30 to October 6.

It is understood that the second suspect is a friend of the first suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect and abandonment and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

The first suspect was arrested on September 27 around 2pm in Matang, while the second suspect was arrested on September 29.

It is understood that a police report was lodged after the victim told her teacher about what her father allegedly did. — Borneo Post Online