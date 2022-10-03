Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during the Third Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to the 14 laws including the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 which prohibits Members of Parliament from changing parties, which were passed during the last Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said the other laws are the Malaysian Border Control Agency (Dissolution) Act 2022, the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Act 2022, the Employees” Social Security (Amendment) Act 2022 and the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (Amendment) Act 2022.

In addition, the Control of Rice and Padi (Amendment) Act 2022, the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Act 2022, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Amendment) Act 2022, the Courts of Justicature (Amendment) Act 2022 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2022 .

His Majesty also consented to the National Forestry (Amendment) Act 2022, the Armed Forces Fund (Amendment) Act 2022, the Poisons (Amendment) Act 2022 and the Housewives' Social Security Act 2022.

Azhar informed the August house this at the beginning of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He also conveyed a message from Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim on the approval by the Senate to all the 25 bills passed by the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama