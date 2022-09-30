Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the 27-year-old woman is believed to have been murdered. Her remains were found by members of the public at about 3.30pm. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Sept 30 — The body of a woman who was kidnapped on Sunday was found in a ravine in Bukit Tekali, Hulu Langat, Selangor two days later.

Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the 27-year-old woman is believed to have been murdered. Her remains were found by members of the public at about 3.30pm.

“Based on the identity card and documents found with her as well as identification by family members, the body found is linked to a kidnapping case,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said that police had earlier received a report from the victim’s cousin a day after the woman was abducted in her home area in Broga, Lenggeng here, who also claimed to have received a ransom demand via WhatsApp message.

He said following the discovery of the body, a man in his 20s was arrested in Ampang, Selangor on the same day to assist in the investigation.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the man are believed to be lovers who met through social media early this year, he said, adding that the motive for the murder is suspected to be related to debt.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspect has been remanded for 15 days starting September 28. — Bernama