Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat speaks at media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru, September 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — The Johor police today denied the existence of a recent abduction case in the state involving a student that has been making its rounds on social media.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the video that went viral was actually old visual footage involving a mentally-ill man running away from a student in an incident at Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang, on May 12.

“Therefore, I want to remind the public to cease sharing the videos or any videos that could cause panic and public disorder, especially for parents. I would like to advise the public to be more responsible when uploading to share videos that can threaten public order as the police will take action.

“Make a police report if it is true that an incident did happen and we will investigate,” said Kamarul Zaman at a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

He explained that police considered the case closed because the suspect had already been charged in court.

The state’s top cop was commenting on a recent video and also a rumour of a student being abducted by a man that went viral on social media, causing public concern.

On police investigations on the abduction claims, Kamarul Zaman confirmed that there have been no such cases in Johor, including a popular variation of the abduction rumour that there was a white van that targets children.

He said due to the old video being shared again, there are many parents who personally waited outside schools as they are worried about their children’s safety.

“Please refer any criminal incident to the police for verification so that immediate action can be taken,” said Kamarul Zaman.

Yesterday, Gombak police said a letter which went viral on social media, entitled “abduction risk alert” from a school in Batu Caves here, was merely the school’s circular reminding parents to exercise caution.

In Kuantan, police confirmed that news about an alleged kidnapping at a residential area in Mentakab, Temerloh, shared via Facebook, is untrue.

Meanwhile, Kuala Langat police also dismissed social media reports about an alleged kidnap bid on a 17-year-old female student in the district.