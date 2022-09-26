An SUV ferrying Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 26, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today was in court today to attend his trial over the alleged misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, following his discharge from hospital recently.

Earlier this month, the High Court hearing the 1MDB case lost three-and-a-half days of trial due to Najib being admitted to the hospital for medical checks and attention.

Today is set to be the continuation of his 1MDB trial, with AmIslamic Bank's Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi expected to continue testifying as the 37th prosecution witness.

This morning at 10.02am, Najib, who was wearing a dark blue suit, was seen entering and sitting in the courtroom. The usual convoy of vehicles from the prison was also seen at the court today.

His wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and his daughter Nooryana Najwa were also in the courtroom.

On September 23, the Cheras rehabilitation hospital announced that Najib was in good health and sent back to Kajang prison.