Police have opened an investigation paper regarding a rally in front of a popular shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Police have opened an investigation paper regarding a rally in front of a popular shopping complex here today, says Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya.He said police have identified several individuals and those involved will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to have their statements taken in the near future to assist in the investigations under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding a rally without notice.

He said about 50 people including students and politicians were identified as attending the assembly.

A Bernama survey found that the rally participants started gathering at the location from 3.30pm and dispersed at about 4.45pm with no untoward incidents.

Among those who were seen at the rally were Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) president who is also Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz. — Bernama