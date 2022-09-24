TANAH MERAH, Sept 24 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is in a state of readiness to face the monsoon season, especially in states that are at risk of flooding.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said this means the Armed Forces are fully prepared to deploy its personnel and move its assets to areas when urgently needed.

"In Kelantan, for example, the 8th Brigade is ready to act. We can deploy equipment and personnel. We are ready because each year flooding occurs,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Tanah Merah MP Village Bekwoh (feast) at the Peralla Voting District Centre (PDM) in Gual Ipoh, here today.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had reported that the country would experience continuous heavy rains from mid-November leading to major floods at the end of the month. — Bernama